Image example Mane help Senegal qualify for World Cup 2018

2017 fit go down for Sadio Mane as "Year of di Mane" as di Liverpool and Senegal star do well sotey im enter di Premier League PFA Team of di Year and also be one of di two Africans wey enter Ballon d'Or shortlist.

Im also shine well well, even carry Senegal reach only dia second World Cup - and dia first since 2002.

For im best year for goals for inside one calendar year with Senegal, Mane score four times for di nine games wey im enter.

All dis things dey far from how e take start di year. After di first better football wey Mane sama, as im score for di first two group games wey Senegal play for Africa Cup of Nations, di matter change after im miss goal for penarity shoot-out for quarter finals against Cameroon wey make Senegal comot.

So di Reds bin dey happy when di Senegalese bin show for dia side as na only one game dem win for seven games without di player wey pursue dem comot two competitions.

Im carry Liverpool enter dia first win since im comot against Spurs as im score two goals for dia 2-0 win. And even after that one, im sama win give Arsenal and enemies, Everton (wey Mane score both home and away and win both matches).

Im end di season with 13 goals, wey be im highest Premier league goals wey im don score, even though for most of April and May e bin miss as get surgery wey im do for im knee.

Even on top all dat one, Mane still finish im first season for Liverpool as club top scorer, title wey im share with Coutinho even though im no play di number of matches reach am.

Dis na as im help im team qualify enter Champions League for dia second top 4 finish for eight years.

Liverpool Player of di Season and Players' Player of di Season awards come join, follow am.

By di time wey im chop di red card wey many people say im no suppose chop against Manchester City for September, for new league campaign wey im start with three goals for three matches, Liverpool come dey get average of 2.2 goals with am and if dem bench am den dey get average of 1.6 goal per game.

Di Senegal star dey hope to end di year with ginger, and im go wan win im first BBC African Footballer of di Year title after im don dey play for am for three years now.