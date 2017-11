World Cup: Senegal don qualify for Russia 2018

Image copyright STRINGER

Senegal don qualify for Russia 2018 World Cup after dem beat South Africa 2-0.

Di win guarantee say dem go top Group D.

Di match for Polokwane na re-match of di one wey dem play last year wey South Africa win 2-1 for di same stadium.

Na FIFA order say make dem play di match again after dem find say Ghanaian referee Joseph Lamptey do mago-mago inside. Dem don already ban am for life.

Di two countries go still play each other in four days time when South Africa go show for Dakar next Tuesday.