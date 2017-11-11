BBC African Footballer of di Year profile: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

E neva ever happen since dem start di German Bundesliga wey person from Africa go top di score chart of di league until Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang score 31 goals from 2016-17.

Di score no only help di Gabonese beat Ghanaian Tony Yeboah wey bin finish as top scorer for di 1990s but e also help am to come be di fourth man wey don score pass 30 goals for di Bundesliga and di first time since 40 years.

Di one wey sweet pass na di fact say di 31 goals of di Dortmund star na from just 32 games, as player wey dey very fast and wey need just one chance to score goal, im don earn im place for di Bundesliga Team of di Year for di second year wey e don dey happen.

Di three goals wey im score for Champions League against Benfica for March help am reach 40 goals total, one of di goals na im win di German Cup final as Dortmund beat Eintracht Frankfurt 2-1.

Aubameyang own good sotey dem nominate am for FIFA Best Player of di Year award - di only African wey don collect dat kind award - while fellow BBC African Footballer of di Year nominee Sadio Mane join di 28-year old for di Ballon d'Or shortlist.

Even though say plenty people bin dey expect say di Gabonese player wey like fashion well well go comot for Dortmund for di off-season.

Clubs wey big like Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester City bin show interest but di dream wey im don get since to join Real Madrid die when im grandpapa favourites no look Aubameyang face upon all di goals wey im don score since im join Dortmund for 2013.

In fact sef, im 135 goals wey im score from 204 games as at di time wey dis writing happen mean say im fit break Dortmund record goals record wey Michael Zorc hold.

For 'Auba' wey continue di new campaign from where im stop di last one - with im movement wey no dey end and sharp eye for goal to strike reach eight times for di first six games wey di league play.

For world, di Gabon captain bin get year wey im no go ever forget - e no perform well as im country come be di fourth country wey don host Africa Cup of Nations wey go comot for di group stage, upon di two goals wey im score from three games - so di things wey im don win for Germany fit make Aubameyang be di first Gabonese wey go win di BBC award?