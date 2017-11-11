BBC African Footballer of di Year profile: Naby Keita

Naby Keita fit don start di 2016-17 season as name wey dem no know for Germany, but im end for Bundesliga Team of di Year - im receive di highest score for wetin people vote.

Red Bull Leipzig surprise many for 2016-17, as di team wey play for di first time for Bundesliga finish for second place (wey make dem qualify for Champions League), but dia Guinea midfielder carry dem reach second.

Na only five minutes dey for clock for im first game for Bundesliga, when Keita - wey dem buy from Austria club Red Bull Salzburg - score for 89 minutes to give dem win against Borussia Dortmund to draw line for ground for both di player and club for di season.

In total, im score 8 league goals (one of dem wey you fit call goal of di season) while im also give 7 assists (di third highest for di league) - dis ones na things wey full eye, because na to defend im dey known for.

For all dis one, na how Keita take be complete player dey catch eye well well.

Im na player wey fit run from one 18-yard-box go reach di other one, and im sabi defend and attack, wey make one of im rival to describe am as "two players". Keita leg dey move like light, and many coaches go like get am for dia team.

Im sabi scatter wetin opponents wan do, and im get power and eye to move pass people wey dey mark am (im dribble more times pass Bayern Munich midfielder Arjen Robben for Bundesliga last season) to either score goals or make dem happen.

No wonder im coach for Leipzig, Ralph Hasenhuttl describe am as person wey you no go fit do without and say im talent dey 'crazy'.

Keita wey dem born for Conakry shine sotey Liverpool don already put money wey be African record transfer for table (at least £48m) to sign am for July 2018 - Leipzig say dem for no sell am, if no be say di money reach wetin dem put for paper to free am from di club.

Keita dey di list for wetin im do for im club, because im country Guinea find am tough to qualify for Russia 2018 World Cup, even though say im score for dia match against Libya and Tunisia.

Im say im African idol na Yaya Toure, so im go fit do wetin senior midfielder Yaya don do, by winning BBC African Footballer of di Year award?