BBC African Footballer of di Year profile: Victor Moses

Image example Victor don find new life under Antonio Conte for Chelsea

Wen Victor Moses look back on top how im career don waka, e dey easy for di Nigeria and Chelsea midfielder to see di 2016-17 season as big change.

After plenty years of loan waka for different club, di 26-year-old leg don finally dey strong for Stamford Bridge - so tey e come be ogbonge member for dia Premier League side wey dey win.

Di date wey Moses fit remember well-well na October 1 wen Chelsea coach Antonio Conte, after Arsenal and Liverpool win dem, change im style to 3-4-3 system and put di Nigerian for right wing-back role against Hull City.

Na im first league start for Chelsea for over three years but Moses no fear at all-na im come even be man of di match as e trill everybody with im natural attacking talent and desire to track back.

Di Hull victory na start of record- wey give 13 consecutive Premier League wins for Chelsea and 22 back to back league starts for Moses, until e get injury for April.

Di month before, Moses sign new contract with di Blues wey be club wen e first join for 2012.

While dis one na because of Conte wey give Moses fresh start on top say e see something for pre-season wey others no see, di 26-year-old still get to take chances and - for one of di season wey nobody expect - e do well through im stamina, strength and speed.

According to Chelsea former technical director -Michael Emenalo: "Dis new contract na proof to Victor hard work and dedication to succeed."

Premier League champion at last, Moses also receive FA Cup runners-up medal as Chelsea lose to Arsenal for one final where di Nigerian go get red card.

Moses play only three international match dis year but for e first, e score for di 4-0 wey Nigeria flog Cameroon wey come make di African champions no qualify and make Nigeria pass straight to di World Cup.

As e don help di Super Eagles reach di promise land, e dey possible for Moses to become di first Nigerian since Jay-Jay Okocha for 2004 to win di BBC award?