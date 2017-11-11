BBC African Footballer of di Year profile: Mohamed Salah

Image example Salah score penarity wey carry Egypt enter Russia

Mohamed Salah fit don score pass 100 goals but nobody for Egypt fit forget dis one goal - di one wey im score against Congo for December wey make di Pharaohs to qualify for dia first World Cup in more than 25 years.

Egypt fit be don bi African champions seven times but dem never go World Cup since 1990 and as match enter stoppage time, dem win penalty for game wey already dey 1-1 wey make players and fans to jubilate.

Di 25-year old dey cool and calm, and im no show any sign say im fear as im score, to make everybody for im country to jubilate and wey make President Fattah Al-Sisi to praise di striker on top say im handle di pressure of 80 million people for Egypt wey want dia team to win.

Di goal confirm am as di King of di Pharaohs for 2017, and di team come get nickname: Salah Egypt, because of di work wey im dey do for im team to take dem to di top.

For example, Salah score five of di seven World Cup qualifier goals wey don carry Egypt go Russia.

Im also do well for di 2017 Africa Cup of Nations, wey make am enter di Team of di Tournament, after im get hand for di four out of five goals wey Egypt score - two of di goals na im own - as di North Africans reach final, only for Cameroon to beat dem.

Di Egyptian magician correct form no be only for international game but also im game for Roma and Liverpool don get plenty goal.

After im join Liverpool for June, di Egyptian career for Anfield no fit better pass how e go, as dem name am di club Player of di Month for August and September.

Di goal wey im score di first time e play for league help am to score seven more goals for im first 11 Premier League match and as player wey get correct ball control, im do better for Champions League, where im get five goals from six games (if we join UCL play-off match dem).

Im good start na just continuation of how well im do for Italy, where Salah wey no too get big body, na important person for Roma, wey finish for dia best position in seven years.

Im score 15 times and give 11 assists for inside league wey get very strong defending, as di giallorossi finish second, behind champions Juventus by just four points.

As Premier League legend Thierry Henry call am 'special', Salah fit use im first BBC African Footballer of di Year nomination to become di first Egyptian winner since di legend Mohamed Aboutrika win am for 2008?