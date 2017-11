BBC African Footballer of di Year 2017: You don ready?

Image copyright Mark Harvey Image example Riyad Mahrez na im win di BBC African Footballer of di Year 2016

Di five names wey go enter basket to be BBC African Footballer of di Year 2017 go come out dis Saturday, 11 November.

Di names go come out for one tight special live show - for BBC World News, BBC World Service and BBC Sport Online - from 18:00 GMT.

People wey don win am before na baba dem for African football, stars dem like Didier Drogba and Yaya Toure from Ivory Coast, Jay-Jay Okocha of Nigeria and Liberia legend George Weah.

Those wey sabi like Emmanuel Amuneke, wey win African Nations Cup and 1996 Olympic champion, Arnaud Djoum, wey win 2017 Africa Cup of Nations with Cameroon, and Jean Sseninde, wey from Uganda and dey play for Crystal Palace Ladies, go siddon for panel to discuss di names dem wey dey dis year.

Di five names wey dem go release go wan collect di crown from Riyad Mahrez wey be di champion now, wey shine for Premier League champions Leicester City and Algeria for 2016.

Peter Okwoche and Mimi Fawaz go present di show on Saturday for front of live audience for London, while fans go also fit follow wetin dey happen for social media.

Fans fit vote for who dem want to win, for BBC African football website from 19:00 GMT on Saturday, 11 November until di vote go close on 18:00 GMT on Monday, 27 November.

Dem go announce di winner live for 17:30 GMT on Monday, 11 December.