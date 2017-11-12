BBC African Footballer of di Year: Vote here!

Image copyright Reuters, Getty Images, EPA Image example Na one of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Naby Keita, Sadio Mane, Victor Moses and Mohamed Salah fit be winner on Monday 11 December

Voting for di BBC African Footballer of di Year 2017 don open!

Na Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Naby Keita, Sadio Mane, Victor Moses and Mohamed Salah na im fit win dis heavy award. To vote, just enter... here.

Cameroon dia 2017 Africa Cup of Nations winner Arnaud Djoum dey part of di panel wey do talk-talk on top who go be nominee. Nigeria 1996 Olympic football champion wey be Emanuel Amuneke and Jean Sseninde from Uganda national team and UK Crystal Palace ladies squad sef join-bodi inside di panel.

Na dis weekend for special live broadcast for London, UK na im BBC release di footballers dem names.

Dem go announce di winner of dis year award on Monday 11 December, live, on top BBC World TV and BBC World Service Radio, from 17:35 GMT.

Di BBC Sport and BBC Africa websites dem go still put ear, carry di announcement too!

Meet those wey fit be di BBC African Footballer of di Year 2017

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang - Gabon & Borussia Dortmund

Aubameyang, 28, own don better for dis 2017, e score 35 goals for Dortmund, still win di German Cup with di club.

Di Gabonese na di first African to top di Bundesliga scoring charts and just di fourth player for Bundesliga history to hit over 30 goals - something wey help am become di only African inside Fifa's Player of di Year shortlist.

Naby Keita - RB Leipzig & Guinea

Dis midfielder shock everybodi with im form for RB Leipzig di way im start im first season for di new club - dem finish for second position for di league.

Di 22-year-old score eight goals, assist seven others; dem vote am di best midfielder for di division and e don collect African record transfer fee to Liverpool - e go join di club next July.

Sadio Mane - Senegal & Liverpool

Dem vote Mane on top di PFA Team of di Year, still crown am Liverpool dia Player of di Year. Di 25-year-old na one of just two Africans to enter di shortlist for Ballon d'Or.

When Senegal reach their first World Cup since 2002, Mane shine well-well.

E finish im first season for Liverpool as di joint top scorer when di Reds qualify for di Champions League.

Victor Moses - Nigeria & Chelsea

Moses don finally show imself for Stamford Bridge - e end di season as regular starter, Premier League champion and with FA Cup runners-up medal on top im neck.

Na under coach Antonio Conte, na im Moses shine. Di coach turn am to right wing-back wey sabi attack and defence join together. Moses also help Nigeria qualify for Russia 2018.

Mohamed Salah - Egypt & Liverpool

Mo Salah na King of the Pharaohs for 2017 - e score one correct stoppage-time penalty against Congo, wey catapult Egypt enter dia first World Cup since 1990. Salah sef still get hand for four of Egypt dia five goals, as dem finish as runners-up for di Africa Cup of Nations.

For club level, Salah no dull: e score 15 goals and assist with 11 others, wey make Roma finish as Serie A runners-up, behind Juventus. All dis na before im start im Liverpool career with di same sabi-sabi way - e score 12 goals inside im first 17 games.