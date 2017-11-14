Image copyright MARCO BERTORELLO/Getty Images Image example Italy no. 1 Gianluigi Buffon don step aside for di next generation of players

Gianluigi Buffon don miss chance to become di first Italy player wey go show for six World Cup, as Sweden don comot ticket to Russia 2018 from Italy hand.

Water dey comot for di eye of di 39-year-old goalkeeper as im talk say na true im don retire from di national team wey dem dey call Azzuri.

As di water dey just dey flow for Gianluigi eye, im tell di Azzuris dia supporters say, ''sorry.''

Di popular goalkeeper don already dey talk am small-small before-before say im go like comot after di 2018 FIFA World Cup for Russia.

But Buffon plan don change after Sweden nack Italy total of 1-0 inside two World Cup qualifier matches for Stockholm and Milan.

Di na di first time since 1958 wey Italy no go play for World Cup.

Buffon say: ''na big shame say my last official game for Italy go happen together with no World cup. Na all of us una go blame, because na all of us no try. No be like na one person cause wetin happen.''

No be only Gianluigi Buffoon retire after dis Sweden beating wey happen for San Siro, Milan, Italy.

Buffon Juventus teammate Andrea Barzagli and Roma midfielder Daniele de Rossi also retire from international football and e be like say Giorgio Chiellini go fit join them.

Goalkeeper Buffon wey don play for 175 match for Italy over 20 years - come still win di World Cup for 2006 - believe say di future go better for di four-time world champions.

"Future for Italian football go dey because we get ability and mind, we dey proud, and di same way we take fall na so we go stand up," na wetin im talk.

Top Italy sports newspaper, La Gazzetta dello Sport, talk say di result na like as if world wan end.

Di newspaper write: "time don reach make we start to dey think about other things we fit do for 2018 June: music show, cinema, village festivals. Anything go better pass make we dey watch Sweden play for World Cup - that wan go pain us die."