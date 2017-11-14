Image copyright MLADEN ANTONOV Image example Alex Iwobi score two goals for di match

Nigeria come from two goals down to beat Argentina 4-2 for international friendly match for Russia.

Alex Iwobi score two goals for second half as di Super Eagles destroy di South America team.

Although say Messi no play for di match but Argentina still play most of dia senior players dem.

Na di South Americas wey score first with Ever Banega and Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero.

Aside di two goals wey Iwobi score, Kelechi Iheanacho and Brian Idowu score di other two for Nigeria.

Di two countries go play for di 2018 World cup Next year for Russia.