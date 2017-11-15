Image copyright Ashley Allen Image example US footballer Matt Besler as im be, after di national team lose to Trinidad and Tobago 2-1 for di FIFA World Cup Qualifier for October 10, 2017

Di US Soccer Federation, wey be di join-body in charge of football for USA, dey consider plan wey go join countries wey no qualify for di World Cup, to play some matches before di 2018 World Cup for Russia start for June.

Tori people for US wey include, Sports Illustrated, ESPN and The Washington Post, dey report say countries like Italy, Chile, Ghana, Netherlands and di USA, wey no qualify for di competition fit dey inside dis friendly matches or special competition wey US Soccer dey plan.

Na Soccer United Marketing dey waka with US Soccer to organise dis competition.

Tori wey most newspapers dem carry be say dis kain plan go good for big countries wey no qualify for di World cup because players wey don comot eye for di competition go get international games wey dem fit put mind on top.

Image copyright MIGUEL MEDINA Image example Italy dey among di big football countries wey no go near Russia next year, after Sweden beat dem for final World Cup Qualifier 1-0

E go also sweet di belle of football supporters for dis countries wey dey involved, especially Italy, wey go miss di World Cup for di first time since 1958.

Dem go happy say something dey ground for dem to hold bodi as dem no go World Cup.

Dis World Cup na di first time wey US no go qualify since 1986, while Netherlands and Ghana wey no qualify don play for World Cup back to back since 2002.

Other countries wey no qualify for di World Cup, wey go enter dis competition fit include Cameroon, Ivory Coast and Republic of Ireland.