Super Eagles fans say 'Nigeria go win di World Cup'
After Nigeria nack Argentina for friendly wey happen for Russia, fans of di Super Eagles don dey react to di result.
And you no need to look very hard, to see why.
Nigeria dey ranked for number 41 for di world for FIFA October football ranking, while Argentina na number 4. Argentina don win World Cup two times for 1978 and 1986 and don finish for 2nd position three times. For Nigeria wey don go World Cup five times (including next year own), na second round be dia highest position.
So, you no go too blame some Super Eagles fans if dem think say di 4-2 na sign of wetin go happen for Russia 2018.
Di World Cup finals draw go happen on Friday, 1 December for Moscow for di State Kremlin Palace concert hall.
Na den di countries wey don qualify go know who dem go play, when FIFA go group di 32 teams inside eight groups of four teams.
E dey possible say Nigeria fit jam Argentina again, after di two countries meet for group stage for 1994, 2002 and 2014 World Cup.