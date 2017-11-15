Image copyright Getty Images Image example Dario Benedetto of Argentina dey drag ball with William Troost-Ekong of Nigeria

After Nigeria nack Argentina for friendly wey happen for Russia, fans of di Super Eagles don dey react to di result.

And you no need to look very hard, to see why.

Nigeria dey ranked for number 41 for di world for FIFA October football ranking, while Argentina na number 4. Argentina don win World Cup two times for 1978 and 1986 and don finish for 2nd position three times. For Nigeria wey don go World Cup five times (including next year own), na second round be dia highest position.

So, you no go too blame some Super Eagles fans if dem think say di 4-2 na sign of wetin go happen for Russia 2018.

75' Argentina 2-4 Nigeria

~ We would win the world cup! — Emmanuel Etim (@Emiearth) November 14, 2017

If the players were looking for a confidence boost, that was it against Argentina. It can inspire them to do even more. Bring on the World Cup Draws! Bring on the World Cup. We will be ready. 🦅🇳🇬💪🏽 — Bolarinwa Olajide (@iambolar) November 14, 2017

Great win for the @NGSuperEagles tonight against Argentina, I could never have imagined it. It's sweeter seeing we came from two goals down to win 4-2. Definitely going to be a promising time at the World Cup if we keep this form and spirit alive. #NGAARG — Lolade Adewuyi (@Jololade) November 14, 2017

Finally we've beaten the Almighty Argentina fair and square

No excuse

No Messi,No Moses

No Romero, No carl

No Icardi, No Ighalo

No Gonzalez.H, No Simon.M

No more complain .#ARGNGA — IDEHEN KINGSLEY.A (@idehenkay) November 14, 2017

After seeing the Super Eagles performance against Argentina, how far do you think the Eagles will go in next year World Cup — Busy Buddies 🇳🇬™ (@thebusybuddies) November 15, 2017

Di World Cup finals draw go happen on Friday, 1 December for Moscow for di State Kremlin Palace concert hall.

Na den di countries wey don qualify go know who dem go play, when FIFA go group di 32 teams inside eight groups of four teams.

E dey possible say Nigeria fit jam Argentina again, after di two countries meet for group stage for 1994, 2002 and 2014 World Cup.