Image copyright Getty Images Image example German coach Gernot Rohr dey go World Cup for di first time with Nigeria

Nigeria coach Gernot Rohr don praise im team after di three-time African champion come from two goals down to beat Argentina 4-2.

Ever Banega and Sergio Aguero score di goals for Argentina after 36 minutes for di friendly for Russia.

Na goals from Kelechi Iheanacho, Brian Idowu and two from Alex Iwobi wey give Nigeria victory.

"My players no dey give up." na wetin Rohr talk.

"Dia performance sweet me well-well. Di two half for di match no be di same.

Di beginning bin hard us. You go feel say di match don finish for us when Argentina score dia goals.

"After we score, our game change after half time and we come do better for second half."

For Idowu, di win dey very special because na Russia dem born am and im dey play for Russian premier league club Amkar Perm.

Leicester City's Iheanacho and Arsenal's Iwobi na di main players for Super Eagles even as dem no dey play regular for dia English Premier League clubs.

Di two countries dey prepare for di World Cup for Russia next year.