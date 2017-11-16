Image copyright Marco Luzzani Image example Italy national coach Giampiero Ventura bin refuse to resign, immediately after im team no qualify

Italy don sack coach Giampiero Ventura, after di four-time champion carry di team to qualify for World Cup - di first time since 1958.

Di Azzuri lose dia World Cup qualifier playoff against Sweden 1-0 after back-to-back match, wey end Ventura 17 months in charge of di national team.

Ventura talk say im time with di Azzuri ''na one of di best for di last 40 years.''

''Na only two games we lose for two years,'' Ventura tell Italy TV show Le lene, just before Italy Football Federation comot red card, dash am for Wednesday.

Di na di first time since 1958, wey Italy no go fit near World Cup

When Ventura take over from Antonio Conte for June 2016, Italy football federation president Carlo Tavecchio bin carry dey hail am say im be ''master for football.''

But Italy manage collect only one point out of six, against Spain for World Cup qualifier and dem draw with Macedonia for home, during di group stage.

"Na only sorry I fit tell people for Italy, no be like say we no try but last-last na di result bi di main thing," di former Napoli and Sampdoria coach Ventura talk.

When dem select am, na two-year contract dem carry give am wey suppose finish for di end of di 2018 World Cup final for Russia.

During that time for 2016, Tavechio dey happy with Ventura say: '"no be khaki im be, na leather'' and with im ''experience wey boku," im go help many players do well for di national team.

Gianluigi Buffon, di long-time Italy goalkeeper retire after di Sweden match

As soon as di Italy football authority settle Ventura salary, di next plan na to begin to find new manager for di team.

Carlo Ancelotti na one of di coach dem people dey try join with di job wey don open now. Dem say e go make sense for im career now, after im don do club football well-well.

Di three remaining members of Italy dia 2006 World Cup win wey be Gianluigi Buffon, De Rossi and Andrea Barzagli, don retire from international football for Monday.