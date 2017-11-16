Joel Embiid: Di Cameroon player wey don make NBA record

Image copyright Mitchell Leff Image example Na Embiid dey shine Cameroon light for NBA

Joel Embiid na di name wey dey people mouth for NBA now, after di Cameroon basketball player set one new record.

On Wednesday night, Embiid help im team, di Philadelphia 76ers to win 115-109 against di Los Angeles Lakers.

But na wetin im do for di game dey make people talk. Embiid shoot 46-point, get 15-rebound, seven-assist, and seven-block. Di thing wey come make am special na say im manage do all dis one inside 34 minutes. Na di first time person go get dat kain record for NBA history.

Dis Embiid game eh, im spice am up with low post moves, jump shots and three pointers.

Na di kain game wey im team di 76ers never see tey tey. Di result carry dem put for number 7 position with 57.14 points for Eastern Conference.