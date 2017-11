Image copyright Getty Images Image example Diego Maradona coach Argentina for di 2010 World Cup

Diego Maradona don yab di way Argentina national team take play against Nigeria. Im say im wan coach di team again.

Nigeria nack Argentina 4-2 for friendly match for Russia and di former Argentina captain enter Instagram to beg say im wan coach im country again.

Maradona win di 1986 World Cup for Mexico as captain and im carry Argentina go di 2010 tournament for South Africa as coach.

Im talk say "I dey vex because dem don troway our respect, but no bi di players fault. I WAN COME BACK!!! "

For now, Maradona dey coach United Arab Emirates club Al Fujairah.

For Instagram, im compare im own record against di record of 11 other Argentina managers wey show say im don win more games pass people like Cesar Luis Menotti, wey win di World Cup for 1978 and Carlos Bilardo, wey be di person wey coach Maradona when dem win di cup for 1986.

"Who win pass??" na wetin Maradona write. "Make una decide."

Current Argentina coach, Jorge Sampaoli, record since im take charge of di team for June no too set, na just four games im don win out of di eight wey dem play.

Na last minute Argentina take qualify for di 2018 World Cup for Russia after Lionel Messi score hat-trick for dia last match against Ecuador.