Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Paul Pogba go return to Manchester United squad for Saturday's Premier League game against Newcastle for Old Trafford.

36-year-old Ibrahimovic never play dis season after im suffer knee ligament injury for April.

Midfielder Pogba, 24, never play since im injure im hamstring against Basel for September.

Manager Jose Mourinho talk say defender Marcos Rojo also dey available.

"You dey see Paul. Di difference dey clear dis season for Manchester United before and after im injury."

Mourinho also talk say Pogba quality dey influence how dem dey approach matches.

Last season former Sweden striker Ibrahimovic play 46 times and score 28 goals for United.

"Last season we play Zlatan every minute," Mourinho still dey talk.

"We don learn how to play without am. We dey welcome am back. Im be big player."

'Ibrahimovic and Lukaku fit play together'

Ibrahimovic return to Old Trafford after United sign striker Romelu Lukaku from Everton for $99 million and di 24-year-old don score seven times for im first 11 Premier League games.

But Mourinho say di Belgium international and Ibrahimovic fit play together.