Image copyright Getty Images Image example Na Put carry Burkina Faso go reach di final of di 2013 Africa Cup of Nations

Di Kenya Football Federation don announce dia new head coach for dia national team. Im be Belgian Paul Put.

Put, wey be 61-years-old don sign two year agreement to dey coach di Harambee Stars.

Dis one dey come as Stanley Okumbi dey waka comot di position wey im bin dey since 2016.

Di Belgian coach don coach for Algeria club USM Alger and e carry dem enter semi finals of di African Champions League.

Put don also coach Gambia and Burkina Faso national teams before.

Na under im management Burkina Faso come second for di 2013 Africa Cup of Nations.

Di Kenyan Federation announce am as dem dey do dia Annual General Meeting on Saturday.