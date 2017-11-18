Image copyright Getty Images Image example Morocco dey group A and na dem go host di 2018 African Nations Championship (CHAN)

Nigeria and former champions Libya find demsef for di same group after di draw wey dem do for di 2018 African Nations Championship (CHAN) on Friday, for Rahat Morocco.

Di competition wey be for home base players, go shelle next year for Morocco between January 12 and February 4, for di 5th time since dem start am for 2009.

Inside Group C, Rwanda and Equatorial Guinea na di other countries wey join Nigeria and Libya for wetin wan be like di group wey strong pass.

Di Super Eagles come 3rd for 2014 for South Africa and dem never miss di competition since that time.

DR Congo win di competition di last time for 2016

Libya na di only team for CHAN 2018 wey don win di competition before, after dem beat countries like Gabon, Zimbabwe and Ghana for 2014.

Egypt comot demsef from race, because dia big-big club no gree to release players. Dis one come give Rwanda chance wey dem take two hands collect as dem beat Ethiopia last weekend to qualify.

Casablanca, Agadir, Marrakech and Tangier na di four city for Morocco wey go host di 16 countries and 32 matches.

Di team wey win go carry $1.25 million go back to dia country. Dis money big pass di $750,000 wey 2016 winner DR Congo collect for Kigali.

New teams for CHAN

Equatorial Guinea na new country wey never play inside CHAN before and dem no even kick ball to qualify after Gabon decide say dem no wan show for di competition.

Namibia na di other new team wey surprise everybody after dem beat Zimbabwe for di qualifier even though e don tay when dia team don play better football as dia national league get plenty katakata.

Di final group dem

Group A (Casablanca)

Morocco, Guinea, Sudan, Mauritania

Group B (Marrakech)

Ivory Coast, Zambia, Uganda, Namibia

Group C (Tangier)

Libya, Nigeria, Rwanda, Equatorial Guinea

Group D (Agadir)

Angola, Cameroon, Congo Brazzaville, Burkina Faso