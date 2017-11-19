Emmanuel Adebayor bang in hat-trick against Galatasaray

Image copyright Rex Features Image example Emmanuel Adebayor don score 13 goals for Turkish Super Lig since im move go there dis January

Togo striker Emmanuel Adebayor score im second hat-trick for Istanbul Basaksehir against Galatasaray as dem hammer club wey dey follow dem drag title.

Di former Arsenal striker wey dey 33 years now, na di first player in six years to score three goals against Galatasaray for di Turkish league when im bin first do am for April.

And im do am again. Im first score as first half wan end, score another one before 60 minutes, come round am up with penarity for 76th-minute.

Di 5-1 win take im club go di same level on points with dia Istanbul rivals for top of di league table.

Adebayor, wey bin dey play for Manchester City, Tottenham and Crystal Palace, join Istanbul Basaksehir for January.

