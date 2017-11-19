Image copyright JUNIOR KANNAH Image example TP Mazembe na one of di strongest clubs for Africa

TP Mazembe don put one leg for front, as dem win di first leg of di 2017 CAF Confederations Cup final 2-1 against SuperSport United for home on Sunday.

Adama Traore na im first score for Mazembe for 18 minutes, when im long shot beat di SuperSport goalkeeper.

SuperSport wey control plenty of di ball for di game, equalize two minutes as dem start second half, when Sipho Mbule waya rocket from 35 yards wey fly enter net.

Di home side continue to dey go front, dey search for another goal, and e go pay for 67th minute when Daniel Adjel score to make am 2-1.

Di return leg go happen for Pretoria next Saturday, 25 November.