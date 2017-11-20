Image copyright Michael Regan Image example Tony Pulis na coach wey dey sabi organise defence well well for im team

Tony Pulis don lose im job as West Brom head coach as di club dey just point above di Premier League relegation zone and never win any of dia 10 top-flight games.

Chelsea bin hammer dem 0-4 for dia house on Saturday.

West Brom win dia first three games of di season, but since den, dem don draw four times, come lose seven matches since dem win Accrington for Carabao Cup on 22 August.

Former West Brom manager Gary Megson, wey be Pulis assistant, go take over "until further notice".

Chairman John Williams talk say: "These decisions no dey easy to make, but na always in di interests of di club.

"Na results business wey we dey and if you look how we take finish last season and how we dey for dis one now, e dey disappointing.

"We wish am well for im future."

West Brom go face Tottenham for Premier League on Saturday and go follow dat one with home games against Newcastle (28 November) and Crystal Palace (2 December).