Real Madrid, Roma, Liverpool and Sevilla fit qualify for Uefa Champions league round of 16 if results go dia way today.

Champions Madrid go qualify for di knockout stage of di competition if dem win Cyprus champions APOEL.

Na two games remain for Madrid for di group stage to cancel three-point wey separate dem from leaders Tottenham Hotspur wey be di only team wey don beat dem for Europe dis season.

APOEL don win dia last two league games, while Real play 0-0 draw against Atletico on Saturday.

Another team wey eye go red well-well na Liverpool, dem flog Southampton 3-0 for dia domestic league for weekend.

Di Anfield club go face Sevilla for Group E, di Reds sidon on top di group with eight points and dem fit qualify if dem win or draw, and FC Spartak Moscow lose for dia house to bottom side NK Maribor.

Sevilla get seven points and fit qualify too if dem win. For match-day one, di game finish 2-2 for Anfield.

Teams wey don qualify for round of 16

Bayern München,

Manchester City,

Paris Saint-Germain,

Tottenham Hotspur

See Tuesday matches

Group E: Spartak Moscow v Maribor , Sevilla v Liverpool

Group F: Napoli v Shakhtar Donetsk, Manchester City v Feyenoord

Group G: Beşiktaş v Porto , Monaco v RB Leipzig

Group H: Borussia Dortmund v Tottenham Hotspur, APOEL v Real Madrid