Former Nigeria international striker Yakubu don retire from football at di age of 35.

For almost 10 years for English football (where im popular pass), between January 2003 and June 2012, Yakubu score 114 times for inside 293 league matches, most of dem for premier league.

Dem born on Yakubu Aiyegbeni on 22 November 1982, wey bi 35 years ago since today, for Benin City, Edo for Nigeria and na for im home country e begin im football career with Julius Berger for 1997 before im sign with Israeli club Maccabi Haifa two years later.

From Israel, many people come sabi am when e carry im football career go England, where club fans for dia bin give am di nickname 'Di Yak' because of how strong im be.

Since 2000, Yakubu don score 21 goals for di 57 times wey im don play for Nigeria Super Eagles and im be di current third highest international goal scorer for im country.

But for di 2010 World Cup for South Africa, Yakubu do something wey di football fans all over di world, and Nigerians no go ever forget.

For di last group match between Nigeria and South Korea, wey im country need to win to go next round, di Nigerian striker collect pass for front of goal wey keeper no dey and instead make im score, e play di ball go di other side of di post.

Di match end for draw and Nigeria no qualify.

For social media, different-different message don enter to congratulate am, and some to remind am of di strong thing wey e do dem 7 years ago.

Social media don react

On Nigerian fan remember say no be today im don dey score well-well.

But most of dem never forgive am for di part wey im play for dia 2010 World Cup yawa.

And others never forget.

When im dey England Yakubu dey score average of 1 goal every 2 matches for Portsmouth, Middlesbrough, Everton, Leicester and Blackburn before im go China to join Guangzhou club.

Later, im come back to England where im play for short time for Reading for 2015, and then Coventry City.