Image copyright Getty Images Image example Romelu Lukaku don score 12 goals for Manchester United since im join dem for summer

Romelu Lukaku wey be Manchester United striker don avoid to go jail for United States after im agree to pay compensation money to Beverly Hills police.

Police bin arrest Lukaku for July after im neighbours make five different complain give police about noise for house im bin dey rent.

Lukaku go pay $450 (£340) to police as cost for di callouts.

Dat one go make dem reduce di charge from misdemeanour, wey fit make person spend up to six months for jail.

Instead, dem go charge Lukaku say im disturb peace, and dis one carry fine of $100 (£76) plus other costs and other punishment wey dey on top.

Di thing bin happen di week before Lukaku join Manchester United from Everton for £75m.

Dem go hear di case again for Los Angeles Airport Courthouse on 18 December.