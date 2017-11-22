Image copyright Getty Images

Champions Real Madrid flog Apoel Nicosia 6-0 for Cyprus to qualify for di Champions' League round of 16.

Karim Benzema and Cristiano Ronaldo score two goals each for di match. Ronaldo na di highest goal scorer for di competition with eight goals.

E be like say Ronaldo never tire to dey break record because di two goals wey im score mean say im don nack 18 for 2017.

Nobody don score reach dat amount for di competition for one year alone before.

For another match for Spain, Liverpool troway dia 3-0 lead for Sevilla to draw 3-3, di result mean say di Reds need one point against Spartak Moscow for di final group game to qualify.

Tottenham Hotspur don win dia group after dem come from behind to beat Borussia Dortmund 2-1 with goal from Harry Kane and Heung-Min Son. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang na im score for Dortmund.

Sadio Mane score im first goal for Liverpool since August.

Manchester City continue dia fine form dis season as dem beat Feyenoord to top dia group G while Napoli keep dia small hope alive as dem nack Shakhtar Donetsk 3-0

Newcomers Leipzig end Monaco hope to progress with two sharp goals just nine minutes after di match start.

Who don qualify for knockout stage?

Bayern München, Beşiktaş, Manchester City, Paris Saint-Germain, Real Madrid, Tottenham Hotspur.

Wednesday games

Group A: Basel v Manchester United, CSKA Moskva v Benfica

Group B: Paris Saint-Germain v Celtic, Anderlecht v Bayern München

Group C: Qarabağ v Chelsea, Atlético Madrid v Roma

Group D: Sporting CP v Olympiacos, Juventus v Barcelona