Sevilla don confam say dia head coach Eduardo Berizzo get cancer.

Dem make di announcement after dem come from 3-0 down to draw 3-3 with Liverpool for Champions League.

Spanish media say Berizzo, wey dey suffer prostate cancer, tell im players for half-time for Tuesday game for Estadio Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan stadium.

Sevilla players rush go meet Berizzo after Guido Pizarro score to equalise for 3-3 draw.

Statement wey di club release wish di 48-year-old Argentine "speedy recovery".

Roberto Firmino score two times and Sadio Mane add number three as Liverpool control di first half for Group E. Dem bin dey look like say dem go stroll qualify for di knockout stages with one game wey go remain before Sevilla do wetin dey like miracle for second-half.

Wissam Ben Yedder score with header and penalty for di first 15 minutes of di second half before Pizarro slot in di equaliser for injury time.

"We bin need to come out with another attitude for di fans and for di boss, na him make us play like dat," na so Sevilla midfielder Ever Banega talk.

Skip Twitter post by @RyanBaldiFW Awful news that Sevilla manager Eduardo Berizzo has prostate cancer. But to hear he told his players about it at half-time, 3-0 down against Liverpool, and they rallied to draw 3-3, is an example of the power of sport. Good on them — Ryan Baldi (@RyanBaldiFW) November 22, 2017

