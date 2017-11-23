Image copyright SNS

Paris Saint-Germain flog Celtic 7-1 to set new goal scoring record for di group stage even one game still dey wey dem never play.

Dis na di biggest victory ever for PSG for Champions League. Na 5-0 dem nack Celtic for di first leg for Scotland.

Di 24 goals wey PSG don score already mean say dem don break record of number of goals wey one team score for group stage.

Image copyright Rex Features Image example E sure say Celtic goalkeeper Craig Gordon no go wan ever hear about dis match again

Neymar score two goal, come pass ball give Edinson Cavani to score im own, then Kylian Mbappe add im own before first half finish.

Marco Verratti, Cavani and Dani Alves join hama Celtic.

But Celtic still fit finish for third position and qualify for Europa league after Anderlecht lose 2-1 to Bayern Munich.

Atletico Madrid win against Roma don give dem hope for Group C.

Image copyright Getty Images

Chelsea and Barcelona don qualify for di knockout stages of di UEFA Champions League on Wednesday. Chelsea win Qarabag while Barcelona draw with Juventus.

Basel shock Manchester United as dem beat di English team 1-0, Michael Lang 89th-minute goal mean say United go wait to qualify for di last 16 while second- position Basel destiny dey dia hand.

Teams wey finish for third position go play for Europa League but those wey dey bottom of di group don comot for European competition be dat.

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Chelsea's Williams score two goals for di match.

See di teams wey don qualify for round of 16

Barcelona, Bayern Münich, Beşiktaş, Chelsea, Manchester City, Paris Saint-Germain, Real Madrid, Tottenham Hotspur

Teams wey still fit reach di last 16?

Atlético, Basel, CSKA Moskva, Juventus, Leipzig, Liverpool, Manchester United, Napoli, Porto, Roma, Sevilla, Shakhtar Donetsk, Spartak Moskva, Sporting CP

Wednesday result :

CSKA 2-0 Benfica

Qarabag 0-4 Chelsea

Basel 1-0 Manchester United

Anderlecht 1-2 Bayern Munich

PSG 7-1 Celtic

Atletico Madrid 2-0 Roma

Juventus 0-0 Barcelona

Sporting 3-1 Olympiacos