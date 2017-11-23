UCL: PSG don use 24 goals break record on top Celtic head
Paris Saint-Germain flog Celtic 7-1 to set new goal scoring record for di group stage even one game still dey wey dem never play.
Dis na di biggest victory ever for PSG for Champions League. Na 5-0 dem nack Celtic for di first leg for Scotland.
Di 24 goals wey PSG don score already mean say dem don break record of number of goals wey one team score for group stage.
Neymar score two goal, come pass ball give Edinson Cavani to score im own, then Kylian Mbappe add im own before first half finish.
Marco Verratti, Cavani and Dani Alves join hama Celtic.
But Celtic still fit finish for third position and qualify for Europa league after Anderlecht lose 2-1 to Bayern Munich.
Atletico Madrid win against Roma don give dem hope for Group C.
Chelsea and Barcelona don qualify for di knockout stages of di UEFA Champions League on Wednesday. Chelsea win Qarabag while Barcelona draw with Juventus.
Basel shock Manchester United as dem beat di English team 1-0, Michael Lang 89th-minute goal mean say United go wait to qualify for di last 16 while second- position Basel destiny dey dia hand.
Teams wey finish for third position go play for Europa League but those wey dey bottom of di group don comot for European competition be dat.
See di teams wey don qualify for round of 16
Barcelona, Bayern Münich, Beşiktaş, Chelsea, Manchester City, Paris Saint-Germain, Real Madrid, Tottenham Hotspur
Teams wey still fit reach di last 16?
Atlético, Basel, CSKA Moskva, Juventus, Leipzig, Liverpool, Manchester United, Napoli, Porto, Roma, Sevilla, Shakhtar Donetsk, Spartak Moskva, Sporting CP
Wednesday result :
CSKA 2-0 Benfica
Qarabag 0-4 Chelsea
Basel 1-0 Manchester United
Anderlecht 1-2 Bayern Munich
PSG 7-1 Celtic
Atletico Madrid 2-0 Roma
Juventus 0-0 Barcelona
Sporting 3-1 Olympiacos