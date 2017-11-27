Image copyright Getty Images Image example Obafemi Martins dey among di 20 people wey dey collect big-big money for China

Nigeria striker Obafemi Martins score for di two legs of di Chinese FA Cup final as im club Shanghai Shenhua carry di trophy.

Shenhua beat Shanghai SIPG on top away goals rule after di Sunday second leg match end for 3-2 to make final score bi 3-3.

SIPG, di club wey many people believe say go win am before match start, bin score first through Lu Wenjun as im convert cross from former Chelsea star Oscar.

Martins, wey score di only goal for di first leg, bin full ground to score di winning goal even though dia main striker Carlos Tevez, no play for di two matches.

Dis na Shenhua first FA Cup trophy since 1998 and now dem don qualify for di Asian Champions League next season.

Dis no be di first time wey Martins don help im club win trophy.

Nobody fit forget when di striker, wey don play for England, Germany, Russia, Spain and di US, score di goal wey make Birmingham City win di 2011 Carling Cup final when dem defeat Arsenal 2-1. Dat na di first trophy wey Birmingham City go win since 1963.

For 2016, di former Former Newcastle striker leave Seattle Sounders for US to join Shanghai Greenland Shenhua for Chinese Super League.