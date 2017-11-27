Image copyright Getty Images Image example Na for June 2016 na im Milan appoint Vincenzo Montella.

AC Milan don sack Vincenzo Montella as manager and na Gennaro Gattuso dem don appoint to replace am.

Gattuso, na former AC Milan midfielder wey been dey manage di club youth team.

Di 39-year-old play for Milan from 1999 and 2013, im win two Serie A title and two Champions League for di club.

Milan dey seventh for Serie A with 20 points, 18 points behind Napoli wey dey top, and na only two league games dem don win for dia last nine matches.

AC Milan, don win 18 Italian titles and seven Champions League titles but dem never finish for top three for Serie A since 2013.

Gattuso when im bin still dey play, dem know am as hard man for midfield wey no dey tey before im vex.

Na dat one make fans begin react for Twitter when tori break say AC Milan don appoint am.

