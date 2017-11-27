Image copyright Monaco Image example Michael Emenalo and Monaco vice president Vadim Vasilyev

Former Chelsea technical director Michael Emenalo don join French club Monaco as sporting director.

Di 52-year-old, wey play for Nigeria for di 1994 World Cup, go take charge of "all sport matters", di club talk.

Emenalo join Chelsea for 2007 and work both as person wey dey checkout players for di club and also for dia coaching department before dem promote am to technical director for 2011.

"I believe say dis na di right choice for me after I leave Chelsea," im talk.

"Na wonderful opportunity for me for wetin be high-quality project."

For di time wey im dey for Stamford Bridge, Chelsea win di Champions League for 2012, plus three Premier League titles, three FA Cups, di League Cup and Europa League.

Di club also sign key players such as Eden Hazard, Thibaut Courtois and N'Golo Kante.

Monaco vice president Vadim Vasilyev say: "How im dey take search for players, as well as di technical skills im develop as im work for one of di most successful clubs for di world for di past few years, na di main reason wey make us bring am for di big things wey our eye dey look."

Monaco dey third for Ligue 1, nine points behind leaders Paris St-Germain.