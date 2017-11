Image copyright Reuters Image example Alexis Sanchez and Mesut Ozil don combine score 149 goals for Arsenal

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger say Alexis Sanchez and Mesut Ozil no go leave di club for January transfer window. "Unless something unbelievable happen".

Di two players contract go finish for di end of di season.

Tori people ask am if im feel say dem go stay, Wenger answer dem "Yes, of course."

Di Frenchman also talk say "e go better for" midfielder Jack Wilshere to stay for Arsenal, say: "im be quality player."

England international Wilshere, 25, don struggle with injury since im join Arsenal for 2008, im even spend di 2016-17 season on loan to Bournemouth.

Im never start Premier League match for Arsenal this season.

Sanchez and Ozil na key players for Wenger.

Chile forward Sanchez, join Arsenal for 2014 from Barcelona, im don play for di gunners 113 times and score 56 goals, while Germany international Ozil don provide 45 assists since im join for September 2013, wey pass any other Premier League player.