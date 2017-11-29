Image copyright Getty Images Image example Africa never go past quarter-final for World Cup before. Dat one fit change for Russia?

World Cup qualifiers don finish and now we know all di 32 teams wey go play for next year final for Russia.

Di FIFA World Cup draw na one of di biggest event for football calendar. Di teams wey qualify go know who dem go play wen di competition start next year.

So who dey di draws?

World Cup pots Pot 1 Pot 2 Pot 3 Pot 4 Russia (hosts) Spain (8) Denmark (19) Serbia (38) Germany (1)* Peru (10) Iceland (21) Nigeria (41) Brazil (2) Switzerland (11) Costa Rica (22) Australia (43) Portugal (3) England (12) Sweden (25) Japan (44) Argentina (4) Colombia (13) Tunisia (28) Morocco (48) Belgium (5) Mexico (16) Egypt (30) Panama (49) Poland (6) Uruguay (17) Senegal (32) South Korea (62) France (7) Croatia (18) Iran (34) Saudi Arabia (63)

*Di number wey follow each of di country na dia ranking for world football according to FIFA result for di month of October.

When be di draw and how e go work?

Di World Cup finals draw go happen on Friday, 1 December for Moscow State Kremlin Palace concert hall.

Dem go separate di 32 teams wey qualify into four pots based on dia FIFA world rankings for October.

Russia, na di host nation, so dia case dey different. So dem go dey di same pot wey di top teams dey.

Di teams wey dia ranking high well well go dey Pot 1, and di ones wey get di lowest ranking go dey Pot 4.

Another factor to consider na teams from di same confederation no go dey di same group except teams from UEFA wey fit get two teams for one group. So for instance, Nigeria and Tunisia no go fit dey di same group, or Peru and Argentina. Also, teams for di same pot no fit dey di same group. So, Brazil and France no fit dey same group, or Senegal and Sweden, because dem dey di same pot 3.

Dis way, di top teams for world football go avoid demself for group stage and all di groups go get 'balance' with teams wey get different strength.

Image copyright Nduka Orjinmo/BBC Image example Nigeria no lose any match for di qualifiers wey get African Champions Cameroon

So based on dat one, BBC News Pidgin do our own calculation to see which 'tough' groups Africa teams fit fall enter:

Germany, Spain, Denmark, Nigeria

Argentina, England, Senegal , Japan

, Japan Brazil, Croatia, Egypt , Australia

, Australia Belgium, Colombia, Tunisia , Serbia

, Serbia France, Mexico, Sweden, Morocco

One easy draw for Nigeria fit be Poland, Peru, and Iran.

Who be di favourite dem to win the tournament?

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Germany fit defend di cup dem win for Brazil?

Germany never lose for World Cup finals or qualifying game since di 2010 semi-final against Spain. For dia 2018 qualifiers dem play 10 matches - score 43 times and na four goals dem chop.

Belgium, Spain and England no lose any match for dia European qualifiers too.

Brazil cruise for dia South American qualifiers - but na after dem replace dia manager Dunga with Tite halfway for dia campaign. Dem been don only win one of dia opening six qualifiers, but under Tite dem win 10 and draw two of dia final 12 games to finish 10 points clear.

For Asia, Iran no lose match for two different groups- 18 games without defeat wey include 12 clean sheets.

Morocco qualify without conceding chopping any goal for dia six-game African group, dem finish ontop of di group wey get Ivory Coast.