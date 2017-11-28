Image copyright Giuseppe Bellini

Tori full for social media say footballer Samuel Eto'o charter plane to bring back migrants from im country, wey dey for Libya. But na true?

E no clear how di tori take start, but people for Twitter and Facebook, mostly inside Cameroon dey share pictures and links, say di former Barcelona striker charter plane wey carry people return.

But Eto'o don come out deny say im carry im hand donate money or even buy plane ticket so dem fit return.

Im post for im Facebook page, say "this rumour dey completely baseless".

People bin don already post for Twitter and Facebook full everywhere.

And no be only people for Cameroon believe di tori.