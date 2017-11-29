Image copyright Getty Images Image example Fifa wan use Video Assistant Referee technology for di 2018 World Cup for Russia

For di first time for African Nations Championship (CHAN) wey go happen for Morocco, dem go use Video Assistant Referee (VAR) technology.

Di Confederation of African Football (Caf) referee committee confam am for dia meeting for Cairo, Egypt.

Dem go use VAR for quarter final stage for di tournament wey go start on 13 January.

Di four cities wey dey host for Morocco; Casablanca, Marrakech, Tangiers and Agadir, go host one quarter-final match each.

Di referees for di continent wey go officiate for World Cup Russia 2018 with those wey don get training before on VAR, dem go call dem for di tournament wey be for footballers wey dey play for dia local league.

Di first time dem use VAR for world tournament na di 2017 Confederations Cup for Russia.

Football world governing body, Fifa, wan also use di system for next year World Cup.

Wetin be VAR

Dem use VAR for di 2017 FIFA Confederation cup for Russia

Video Assistant Referee (VAR) na association football assistant referee wey dey check di decision wey head referee make for football match with di use of video footage and headset for communication.

How VAR dey work

VAR dey work based on three steps, wey be incidence, discuss/advice and decision. Dem go only use am for important matter wey according to FIFA be dis four things: goals, penalty, red card and mistake identity.

Di International Football Association Board na di people wey dey decide di law of di game of football.

IFAB say di only time dem fit use VAR na "to correct clear mistakes and serious incident" wey dem miss for "match-changing" situations.

VARs and other match officials go recommend reviews, but na only di referee fit make di move, na im go get di final say on whether di original decision suppose stand or make dem change am.

Dem get option to check di video dia self for pitch-side monitor before dem make dia final decision.