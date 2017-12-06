Champions League: Chelsea go get PSG, Barca or Besiktas

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Bayern don win all dia home games as dem qualify for last 16

Manchester United, PSG, Roma and Barcelona don qualify for Uefa Champions League knockout stage as group winners after dem win dia match for Tuesday.

But na Chelsea wey qualify for second position after dem draw with Atletico Madrid for home, don make football people begin crack head for di round of 16 draw wey go happen on Monday 11 November.

As e be so, na one of Paris St Germain, Barcelona and Besiktas, Chelsea go jam for di next round.

But dia striker Eden Hazrd say "dat one no be problem, who we get, we be Chelsea."

For Athletico Madrid, dis go be di first time dem dey comot for group stage since di 2009-2010 season. Athletico go now enter Europa League where other teams like Arsenal and AC Milan go dey wait dem.

Manchester United score two times in three minutes for second half as dem end CSKA dream to qualify for di next round. Na Romelu Lukaku and Marcus Rashford score di goals as di Red Devils carry first for Group A.

Barcelona bin don already qualify even before referee blow whistle to start di match, still nack Sporting Lisbon two goals for Camp Nou.

Robert Lewandowski and Corentin Tolisso score Bayern Munich goals for first half of dia match with PSG, as dem try to recover for dia loss for France 3 months ago. But Kylian Mbappé header for second half mean say Bayern no go top di group, although Tolisso later score again to make am three for Bayern .

For PSG, na di first time wey dem go lose for dis season Champions League. Di three goals wey dem don first nack Bayern for first leg follow to help dem carry first for dia group.

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Romelu Lukaku score for Manchester United match against CSKA

Juventus also make am to lat 16 after dem beat Olympiakos 2-0 to go through for second place behind Barcelona for Group D.

Tuesday scores:

Manchester United 2, CSKA Moscow 1

Benfica 0, FC Basel 2

Bayern Munich 3, PSG 1

Celtic 0, Anderlecht 1

Chelsea 1, Atletico Madrid 1

Roma 1, Qarabag 0

Barcelona 2, Sporting 0

Olympiakos 0, Juventus 2

Atletico Madrid, Celtic, CSKA Moscow and Sporting CP na di teams wey go find demsef for Europa League knockout stage as dem finish third.