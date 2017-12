FIFA World Cup 2018 Russia: Nigeria go jam Argentina

Image copyright Getty Images

Nigeria go face Argentina, Iceland and Croatia for next year FIFA 2018 World Cup for Russia.

Nigeria dey Group D wey also get Iceland wey dey go World Cup for di first time.

Morocco go dey with Portugal, Spain and Iran.

Egypt go play host Russia, Uruguay and Saudi Arabia.

Tunisia dey di same group with Belgium, England and Panama.

Senegal dey with Colombia, Poland and Japan.

Na Saudi Arabia and Russia go open di World Cup for 2018.

World Cup groups: