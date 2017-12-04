Uefa Champions League: See teams wey fit miss out

Image copyright Getty Images

Na di final match day for di Uefa Champions League group stage; fourteen teams dey fight for di remaining eight position.

Atlético Madrid, Basel, CSKA Moscow, Juventus, Leipzig, Liverpool, Manchester United, Napoli, Porto, Roma, Sevilla, Shakhtar Donetsk, Spartak Moscow, Sporting CP na di teams wey fit qualify if results go dia way.

Atletico Madrid fit miss out for di knock-out stage; di Spanish team dey face Premier League Champions Chelsea for Stamford Bridge. Dem need to win Chelsea and hope say Qarabag go try manage to beat AS Roma for Italy.

Qarabag best away result for Champions League dis season na draw against Madrid, and Roma know exactly di type of result dem need to go through so dem no go take di game play at all.

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Romelu Lukaku don score three goals for Champions League

Manchester United go play CSKA Moscow for Old Trafford - di Red Devils need only one point to balance well well for di next round of di competition.

Meanwhile, Italian giants Juventus go qualify if dem win Olympiakos and Sporting no win.

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Sadio Mane score one of di goals for Liverpool 3-3 draw against Sevilla.

One team wey dey hot well-well for dia League na Liverpool: di Reds need draw against Spartak Moscow to qualify and finish ontop dia group if dem win.

Sevilla too need draw to qualify but if Spartak Moscow no win against Liverpool, di Spanish team go top di group.

Barcelona, Bayern München, Beşiktaş, Chelsea, Manchester City, Paris Saint-Germain, Real Madrid and Tottenham Hotspur na di teams wey don qualify for di UEFA Champions League round of 16.

Dis na Tuesday matches for Champions League:

Benfica vs. Basel

Manchester United vs. CSKA

Bayern vs. PSG

Celtic vs. Anderlecht

Barcelona vs. Sporting

Olympiacos vs. Juventus

Chelsea vs. Atletico

Roma vs. Qarabag

Then na Wednesday matches for Champions League be dis: