Uefa Champions League: See teams wey fit miss out
Na di final match day for di Uefa Champions League group stage; fourteen teams dey fight for di remaining eight position.
Atlético Madrid, Basel, CSKA Moscow, Juventus, Leipzig, Liverpool, Manchester United, Napoli, Porto, Roma, Sevilla, Shakhtar Donetsk, Spartak Moscow, Sporting CP na di teams wey fit qualify if results go dia way.
Atletico Madrid fit miss out for di knock-out stage; di Spanish team dey face Premier League Champions Chelsea for Stamford Bridge. Dem need to win Chelsea and hope say Qarabag go try manage to beat AS Roma for Italy.
Qarabag best away result for Champions League dis season na draw against Madrid, and Roma know exactly di type of result dem need to go through so dem no go take di game play at all.
Manchester United go play CSKA Moscow for Old Trafford - di Red Devils need only one point to balance well well for di next round of di competition.
Meanwhile, Italian giants Juventus go qualify if dem win Olympiakos and Sporting no win.
One team wey dey hot well-well for dia League na Liverpool: di Reds need draw against Spartak Moscow to qualify and finish ontop dia group if dem win.
Sevilla too need draw to qualify but if Spartak Moscow no win against Liverpool, di Spanish team go top di group.
Barcelona, Bayern München, Beşiktaş, Chelsea, Manchester City, Paris Saint-Germain, Real Madrid and Tottenham Hotspur na di teams wey don qualify for di UEFA Champions League round of 16.
Dis na Tuesday matches for Champions League:
- Benfica vs. Basel
- Manchester United vs. CSKA
- Bayern vs. PSG
- Celtic vs. Anderlecht
- Barcelona vs. Sporting
- Olympiacos vs. Juventus
- Chelsea vs. Atletico
- Roma vs. Qarabag
Then na Wednesday matches for Champions League be dis:
- RB Leipzig vs. Besiktas
- Porto vs. Monaco
- Feyenoord vs. Napoli
- Shakhtar vs. Manchester City
- Real Madrid vs. Dortmund
- Tottenham vs. APOEL
- Maribor vs. Sevilla
- Liverpool vs. Spartak Moscow