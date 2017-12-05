Image copyright Getty Images

Wydad Athletic Club of Morocco go play for dia first FIFA Club World Cup wey go start 6 December for United Arab Emirates.

Wydad go join six other teams to compete for di title of di best club for di world.

Al Jazira, Auckland City, CF Pachuca, Gremio, Real Madrid and Urawa Red Diamonds na di other teams wey go show.

Di Club World Cup na international club football tournament between champion clubs from di six continental confederations, with di national league champion of di country wey dey host.

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Real Madrid don win di FIFA World Club Cup two times.

Dis na some interesting things about di Club World Cup for UAE

Real Madrid na defending champions and if dem win am again, dem go be di first club for di history of di competition wey go win am back to back. If dem achieve am dem go join Barcelona as di most successful side for di history of di tournament with three wins.

Na African referees go handle di opening match between Al Jazira (UAE) and Auckland City of New Zealand.

Na two stadium dem go use for di tournament, di Zayed Sports City Stadium for Abu Dhabi and Hazza Bin Zayed Stadium for Al Ain.

Na UAE get di tallest building for di world- di Burj Khalifa

Image copyright Inpho Image example Cristiano Ronaldo na im dem give best player for di 2016 FIFA Cub World Cup.

See di matches wey go happen for di FIFA Club World Cup

Playoff-round- Dec 6

Al Jazira vs Auckland City

Quarter-finals - Dec 9

Pachuca vs Wydad Casablanca

Winner Match 1 vs Urawa Red Diamonds

Fifth-place play-off- Dec 12

Loser Match 2 vs Loser Match 3

Semi-finals- Dec 12

Gremio vs Winner Match 2

Winner Match 3 vs Real Madrid

Third-place play-off- Dec 16

Loser Match 5 vs Loser Match 6

Final-Dec 16

Winner Match 5 vs Winner Match 6

Na for 2000 dem play di first FIFA Club World Cup.