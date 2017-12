Image copyright Getty Images Image example Serena Williams carry belle win her seventh Australian Open for January 2017.

Serena Williams don register for di Australian Open tournament wey go happen for January.

Di tournament oga, Craig Tiley, tell Herald Sun say di 23-time Grand Slam winner "dey very likely" to return to tennis for Melbourne.

Di 36-year-old been win di event for Melbourne dis year wen she bin few weeks pregnant and she come born her daughter for September.

Tiley say Williams don get her visa, she don enter, she dey train and "as far as we dey concern, she go dey ready."

Other women dey for Tennis wey born pickin, come go back to play for tournament, come win titles sef.

Margaret Court

Margaret Court don break different record for Tennis. Court win three of her 24 major title dem after she born her son Daniel for 1972. She win Australian Open, French Open and US Open for 1973 to become di first mother wey become di number 1 WTA player.

Kim Clijsters

When she dey 24 years, di Belgium tennis player born her first pickin, Jade Elle. E no stop or slow her down. Na dat time she win di 3 of her 4 Grand Slam title dem as mama.

Lindsay Davenport

Di former World number 1, Lindsay Davenport bin break from tennis for late 2006 to 2007 to born her son Jagger Jonathan. Di America player come return to Tennis when her son never even reach three months.

Dat one no stop am as she carry three more title join di 55 wey she don already win for her career. Dem award am di WTA comeback player of di year for 2007. She be one of di most successful tennis players ever.