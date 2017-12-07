Image copyright Getty Images Image example Cristiano Ronaldo don score nine goals for Champions League dis season

Ronaldo don become di first player to score for all di games im team play for Champions League group stage for one season as Real Madrid beat Borussia Dortmund.

Ronaldo don score 114 goals for di Champions League and get 17 more than Barcelona striker Lionel Messi.

Ronaldo bend in one shot from 18 yard box, to score im number nine goal for di competition dis season.

Champions League top scorers Cristiano Ronaldo 114 Lionel Messi 97 Raul 71 Ruud van Nistelrooy 56 Karim Benzema 53

At di end of Wednesday night, all 16 teams wey qualify for second round know demself. Na five English clubs follow qualify.

Group winners: Manchester United (ENG), Paris (FRA), Roma (ITA), Barcelona (ESP), Liverpool (ENG), Manchester City (ENG), Beşiktaş (TUR), Tottenham Hotspur (ENG)

Group runners-up: Basel (SUI), Bayern München (GER), Chelsea (ENG), Juventus (ITA), Sevilla (ESP), Shakhtar (UKR), Porto (POR), Real Madrid (ESP)

All teams go know who dem go play for second round when dem do di draw Monday.