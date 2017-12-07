Uefa Champions League: Cristiano Ronaldo don set another record
Ronaldo don become di first player to score for all di games im team play for Champions League group stage for one season as Real Madrid beat Borussia Dortmund.
Ronaldo don score 114 goals for di Champions League and get 17 more than Barcelona striker Lionel Messi.
Ronaldo bend in one shot from 18 yard box, to score im number nine goal for di competition dis season.
|Champions League top scorers
|Cristiano Ronaldo
|114
|Lionel Messi
|97
|Raul
|71
|Ruud van Nistelrooy
|56
|Karim Benzema
|53
At di end of Wednesday night, all 16 teams wey qualify for second round know demself. Na five English clubs follow qualify.
Group winners: Manchester United (ENG), Paris (FRA), Roma (ITA), Barcelona (ESP), Liverpool (ENG), Manchester City (ENG), Beşiktaş (TUR), Tottenham Hotspur (ENG)
Group runners-up: Basel (SUI), Bayern München (GER), Chelsea (ENG), Juventus (ITA), Sevilla (ESP), Shakhtar (UKR), Porto (POR), Real Madrid (ESP)
All teams go know who dem go play for second round when dem do di draw Monday.