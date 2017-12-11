Image copyright Getty Images Image example Di draws go happen for Uefa headquarters for Nyon, Switzerland.

Today di sixteen teams wey qualify for di knockout stage for Uefa Champions League go know who dem go face.

For di first time, five Premier League teams dey di sixteen clubs wey qualify for di knock out stage. Dem be Manchester United, Manchester City, Tottenham Hotspur, Liverpool and Chelsea.

Di draws go happen for Uefa headquarters wey dey Nyon for Switzerland.

Although say Cristiano Ronaldo na di highest goal scorer for di group stage with nine goals, e get some African players wey do well too.

Mohamed Salah (Liverpool, Egypt)

Image copyright AFP Contributor/Getty Images Image example Mohammed Salah don score five goals for di group stage

Mohamed Salah na one of di hottest striker for Europe. For match day three di Egypt player shine for Liverpool as dem flog Maribor 7-0, di club biggest away win for Europe.

Di 25-year-old score two goals and even get hand for Roberto Firmino goal too. Im collect man of di match on top.

Vincent Aboubakar (FC Porto, Cameroon)

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Vincent Aboubakar score five goals for Porto in five matches for di group stage

For Porto last group match against Monaco, Vincent Aboubakar score two goals wey help im team finish second for Group G.

Sadio Mane (Liverpool, Senegal)

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Di way wey Mane dey very fast dey always worry defenders.

Sadio Mane na one of di key players for Liverpool attack. Although say injury don worry am small dis season, di way im dey score goals no bad at all for Champions League. Im don play four times for di Reds and score three goals. Liverpool supporters go hope say im continue to dey score goals for dem and to avoid any injury as dem enter dis stage of di competition.