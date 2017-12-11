Uefa Champions League draw: Chelsea v Barcelona, Real Madrid v PSG
Chelsea go face Barcelona inside di last 16 of di Uefa Champions League while Tottenham go battle am out with Italian champions Juventus.
Pep Guardiola and im Manchester City go play Switzerland FC Basel, Manchester United dey up against La Liga side Sevilla, while Liverpool go take on Portugal FC Porto.
Real Madrid wey be di reigning champions go face Paris St-Germain, for match wey go make many football fans lick mouth.
Na total of five English teams don qualify from di group stage dis season.
See wetin some fans dey talk on top social media:
All di matches:
- Juventus v Tottenham
- Basel v Man City
- Porto v Liverpool
- Sevilla v Man Utd
- Real Madrid v PSG
- Shakhtar v Roma
- Chelsea v Barcelona
- Bayern v Besiktas