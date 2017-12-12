Five independent athletes for Olympics

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Sudan during im seperation get refugee wey no get country to represent for di Olympics

Di Russian Olympic Committee don talk say dem go support any Russian wey wan enter for di 2018 Winter Olympics as participant.

Dis na after major gbege happen wey make di International Olympic Committee ban Russia last week on to say dem use banned drugs.

However, di IOC don comot to talk say athletes wey dem test say dem no get banned drugs for bodi, go still fit perform for di Winter Olympics for Pyeongchang, South Korea.

But dem go need play as independent sport people dem.

No be di first time people dey play without country and e dey come down to two reasons. Na either your country never register for di Olympics or di Olympic Committee ban your country.

People wey don perform as independent athletes

Sport people from Yugoslavia and Macedonia

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Na Olympic flag, independent athletes dey represent whenever dem go Olympics

For di 1992 Summer Olympics for Barcelona na im di Independent Olympic participants bin start.

Na two countries athletes perform under Olympic flag dat year. Dem be di Federal Republic of Yugoslavia and di Republic of Macedonia.

Macedonia no use dia own flag participate because dem never form dem own National Olympic Committee and di Federal Republic of Yugoslavia (Serbia and Montenegro) bin dey punishment from di United Nations.

Gour Marial from Sudan

Image copyright AFP Image example Gour Marial make big headlines for 2012 when im enter Olympics as independent athlete

Im come from Sudan enter US as refugee and di Olympic Committee no allow di track athlete to compete for im country - South Sudan for 2012 for London as dem just collect dem independence.

E no fit represent di United States of America wey e bin dey stay dat time as e bin dey there as refugee, so e perform as independent athlete.

Fehaid Al-Deehani from Kuwait

Image copyright Getty Images Image example E become di first independent athlete wey win gold medal for di Double Trap event for Rio 2016

E become di first Independent Olympian to carry gold medal comot from Rio 2016.

Dis na after di IOC bin ban im country on top say dem pass law wey go allow dem to dey chook hand for inside election for sporting organizations for di country.

Athletes from Netherlands Antilles

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Four athletes from Netherlands Antilles no gree to join Netherlands or Aruba to play for 2012 London Olympics

Three athletes bin wan enter di London 2012 Olympics for dia country- Netherlands Antilles but no fit after dem fold up dia National Olympic Committee.

As dem don already qualify, dem enter di Olympics as independent athletes even as chance bin dey for dem to participate under Netherlands or Aruba.

East Timor Athletes

Image copyright AFP Image example East Timor first showing for di Olympics na as independent teams and dem no do well

Four athletes from East Timor - two marathon runners and two weightlifters enter di 2000 Summer Olympics for Sydney as independent athletes.

Dis na after East Timor bin call dem own independence from Indonesia wey cause serious wahala for di area.

Na weightlifter Martinho de Araujo get di best score as im carry twentieth position for di men weightlifting.