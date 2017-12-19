CAF Awards: Meet di women wey fit be African Women Player of Di Year!
Di Confederation of African Football (CAF) don announce Asisat Oshoala, Christina Kgatlana and Gabrielle Aboudi Ongune of Nigeria, South Africa and Cameroon respectively, as finalists for the African Women Player of Di Year.
Asisat Oshoala wey dey play for Nigeria and Dalian Quanjian (China)
- Asisat Lamina Oshoala, pikin for Ikorodu, for Lagos na name weh many football lovers dem know, na star for Super Falcons .
- Yi be play for Liverpool before yi go China for Dalian Quanjian, same club for Cameroonian star player Gaelle Enganamuoit, 2015 African women player of the year.
- Dis top player weh yi play for 2015 World Cup in Canada with Nigeria and helep Gunners win de 2016 FA Cup. Superzee, as some pipol di call yi or Seedorf (as some think say e di play like Clarence Seedorf), be start play ball for 2003 with Robo FC, yi later go Rivers Angels, and sign with Liverpool ladies. Yi journey go Arsenal and from dia yi go China.
- Oshoala be play for Nigeria U-20. Dis 23 year old Nigerian star player, know football sotey and yi don win award tire. Oshoala win plenti for 2014, Queen of the pitch award, African Women's youth player of the year, African women footballer of the year, African Women Championship Golden Ball, Africa U-20 Women World Cup Golden Boot, and Golden Ball.
- De BBC player of the year for 2015 komot African Women player of the year when Cameroon host de Women Cup of Nations.
- Na yi score plenti for Chinese Women's Super League, dis season, 19 goals, 13 for league, four for cup and super cup, plus two titles, Chinese Women's Super League and Super Cup.
Chrestina Thembi Kgatlana dey play for South Africa and UWC (South Africa)
- Chrestina Thembi Kgatlana na big defender for Bayana Bayana, South African national team.
- Kgatlana do big work for helep yi team win COSAFA Cup. For dat tourney yi komot best player.
- With yi club, University of Western Cape Ladies, UWC, dis 21-year-old don win de university tournament, yi score plenti to komot player of the year and top scorer.
- Yi be UWC Sports Women player of the year and top scorer. Dis player weh yi di keep short natural hair take part for world student games for Taipei.
- Kgatlana go Olympic Games with Bayana Bayana and yi be regular player for Women's Africa Cup of Nations for Namibia and Cameroon.
Gabrielle Aboudi Ongune wey dey play for Cameroon, CSKA Moscow (Russia)
- Gabrielle Aboudi Onguene na wan fast runner weh you fit think say na chochoro but dis 28-year-old footballer di play for CSKA, Moscou for Russia.
- De Cameroon vice-captain don make many young girl dem for wan play football as yi deh very skilful.
- Aboudi be like for play ball with boys and yi start play for Ngoni Nkam for Yabassi , den, Canon of Yaounde, change club go for Louves Minproff (club for Ministry of Women Empowerment) and after yi go Russia.
- Dis striker don play big competition dem, 2012 Olympic Games, reach knock stage for 2015 World Cup for Canada with de Indomitable Lionesses, Yi be runners up for 2014, and 2016 Nations Cups.
- Some pipol di write say Aboudi na former Cameroon player Jean Manga Onguene yi pikin, but no bi true. De striker get 15 international gaols and yi don play 53 times with national team.
- Dis season, Aboudi don score nine goals, for 14 games and give 8 pass for goal.