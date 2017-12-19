Image copyright Getty Images Image example Dis women na im dey everybodi mputh for di CAF African Footballer of Di Year!

Di Confederation of African Football (CAF) don announce Asisat Oshoala, Christina Kgatlana and Gabrielle Aboudi Ongune of Nigeria, South Africa and Cameroon respectively, as finalists for the African Women Player of Di Year.

Asisat Oshoala wey dey play for Nigeria and Dalian Quanjian (China)

Asisat Lamina Oshoala, pikin for Ikorodu, for Lagos na name weh many football lovers dem know, na star for Super Falcons .

Yi be play for Liverpool before yi go China for Dalian Quanjian, same club for Cameroonian star player Gaelle Enganamuoit, 2015 African women player of the year.

Dis top player weh yi play for 2015 World Cup in Canada with Nigeria and helep Gunners win de 2016 FA Cup. Superzee, as some pipol di call yi or Seedorf (as some think say e di play like Clarence Seedorf), be start play ball for 2003 with Robo FC, yi later go Rivers Angels, and sign with Liverpool ladies. Yi journey go Arsenal and from dia yi go China.

Oshoala be play for Nigeria U-20. Dis 23 year old Nigerian star player, know football sotey and yi don win award tire. Oshoala win plenti for 2014, Queen of the pitch award, African Women's youth player of the year, African women footballer of the year, African Women Championship Golden Ball, Africa U-20 Women World Cup Golden Boot, and Golden Ball.

De BBC player of the year for 2015 komot African Women player of the year when Cameroon host de Women Cup of Nations.

Na yi score plenti for Chinese Women's Super League, dis season, 19 goals, 13 for league, four for cup and super cup, plus two titles, Chinese Women's Super League and Super Cup.

Image copyright Getty Images

Chrestina Thembi Kgatlana dey play for South Africa and UWC (South Africa)

Chrestina Thembi Kgatlana na big defender for Bayana Bayana, South African national team.

Kgatlana do big work for helep yi team win COSAFA Cup. For dat tourney yi komot best player.

With yi club, University of Western Cape Ladies, UWC, dis 21-year-old don win de university tournament, yi score plenti to komot player of the year and top scorer.

Yi be UWC Sports Women player of the year and top scorer. Dis player weh yi di keep short natural hair take part for world student games for Taipei.

Kgatlana go Olympic Games with Bayana Bayana and yi be regular player for Women's Africa Cup of Nations for Namibia and Cameroon.

Image copyright Getty Images

Gabrielle Aboudi Ongune wey dey play for Cameroon, CSKA Moscow (Russia)