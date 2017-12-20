Image copyright Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images Image example Man City goalkeeper Claudio Bravo save Riyad Mahrez penalty for di match.

Manchester City don qualify for Carabao Cup semi-final; dem beat Leicester 4-3 for penalties, after di match bin dey 1-1 for extra time.

Bernardo Silva na im score di goal for City but Leicester equalise for di 96th minute through Jamie Vardy penalty - after Kylie Walker foul Demarai Gray inside di box.

Di match tie wrapper for extra time as di two teams no fit score, before dem play penalty shootout.

Di first three players from di two teams score; Vardy penalty kick go wide, while Claudio Bravo save Riyad Mahrez penalty to comot Leicester from di competition.

Manager Pep Guardiola say wetin sweet am pass now how dem react and overcome di situation, and "na good sign for di future."

Image copyright Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images Image example ...while Danny Welbeck score di only goal for di match.

For di oda game Arsenal beat West Ham 1-0 to march enter di semi-final of di Carabao cup; Danny Welbeck na im score di goal.

Di two teams make plenty changes to dia starting line-up but di Gunners suffer big blow for di match, on top dia striker Olivier Giroud wey injure imself for di second half.

Image copyright Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images Image example Olivier Giroud injure imself for second half for di match

Manager Arsene Wenger say Giroud injury na big blow.

"E dey very demanding, because we already get tough fixture...we go siddon and see wetin we fit do."

Arsenal go enter semi-finals for di first time since 2010/2011 and dem go know who dem go play against wen dem do di draw on Wednesday evening.

Today Carabao match na:

Chelsea V AFC Bournemouth

Bristol City V Manchester United