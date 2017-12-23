Image copyright Denis Doyle/Getty Images Image example Cristiano Ronaldo dey fit to face Barcelona

Real Madrid and Barcelona na di biggest football clubs for di world wey come get di best players for dia team.

Today dem go face each for league for di first Clasico of di season.

Real go dey under pressure to win, as dem go host Barca for di Santiago Bernabeu.

If Real lose di game dia chance to win di League go dey very slim, as di gap between di two teams na 11 points.

Although say Real get game for hand, after dem miss last weekend La Liga fixture to play for FIFA Club World Cup wey dem win.Real Madrid and Barcelona na di biggest football clubs for di world wey come get di best players for dia team.

Image copyright OSCAR DEL POZO/AFP/Getty Images Image example Messi don score 14 league goals dis season.

Barca dey unbeaten dis season.

If Barca win, dem go stretch dia lead over Real Madrid to 14 points, and sabi people feel say e good for Zidane and im team to enter di title race again.

Di last time di two teams play demself na for di Spanish Super Cup before season start. Dat time, Real win Barca home and away.

How football fans dey prepare for dis match for Twitter?

Skip Twitter post by @RaucoulesG the excitement of going to sleep before waking up early for #ElClásico tomorrow is like the dress rehearsal for Christmas morning — Greg Raucoules (@RaucoulesG) December 23, 2017