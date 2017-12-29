2017: Correct things wey happen for African football

Image copyright Lars Baron/Bongarts/Getty Images

New year don almost reach, so make we look back see correct things wey happen for African football for 2017.

1. Cameroon win African Nations Cup

Image copyright ISSOUF SANOGO/AFP/Getty Images

Cameroon beat Egypt 2-1 to win di African Nations Cup for Gabon.

Many people been no expect di Indomitable Lions to win di tournament because of all di wahala wey di team face as dem dey prepare for di competition.

So to win dia fifth AFCON title na correct achievement for Coach Hugo Broos.

2. New oga for CAF

Image copyright ZACHARIAS ABUBKER

Madagascar Football Association chief Ahmad Ahmad become di new president of African Football, to end Issa Hayatou 29-year reign.

Ahmad win 34 of di 54 votes for di election, wey hold for Ethiopia capital Addis Ababa to replace Hayatou wey don hold dat office since 1988.

3. CAF Champions League

Image copyright FADEL SENNA/AFP/Getty Images

Wydad Casablanca of Morocco beat Al Ahly of Egypt 1-0 for second leg to become African club champion.

Dis na di second time wey Wydad Casabanca go win di African Club title.

4. World Cup

Image copyright PIUS UTOMI EKPEI/AFP/Getty Images

Senegal, Egypt, Morocco, Nigeria and Tunisia na di country dem wey qualify for Africa for di 2018 World Cup for Russia.

Dis go be di sixth time Nigeria dey go World Cup. Di Super Eagles don reach di last 16 three times although dem never pass dis stage before.

5. Pierre Aubameyang na top scorer for Bundesliga

Image copyright Lars Baron/Bongarts/Getty Images

Di Gabon player finish di 2016/17 Bundesliga season as di highest goal scorer with 31 goals.

Aubameyang take one goal pass Bayern Munich player Robert Lewandowski‚ di man wey im replace for Borussia Dortmund.

6. Mohamed Salah sign for Liverpool

Image copyright Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

Liverpool buy di Egypt player for £40million from Roma. Di move come make am di most expensive African player.