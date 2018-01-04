Image copyright BBC Sport Image example Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang, Sadio Mane and Mohammed Salah

Current and former football stars don enter Ghana dis Thursday for one of African football biggest event, di CAF 2017 African Player of di Year.

Di organiser of dis event, di Confederation of African Football (CAF) go present di award to one of dis three players; Mohammed Salah of Egypt, im Liverpool teammate Sadio Mane of Senegal and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang of Borussia Dortmund and Gabon.

Liverpool striker, Mohammed Salah, na di baller tori people and football fans all over di world expect say go wear di crown of King of African football.

If e happen like this, e go mean say, Salah win 'hat-trick' of awards for 2017 because im don already collect di 2017 Arab Player of di Year and 2017 BBC African Player of di Year.

Image copyright JULIAN FINNEY/GETTY IMAGES Image example Mohammed Salah dey number 2 for di highest goals for premier league dis season

Di 23 year old player wey dey in-form don help im country, Egypt, qualify for di 2018 FIFA World Cup finals dis year for Russia.

Im five goals for Egypt carry di country enter dis ogbonge football competition for di first time for 28 years.

Salah also dey 'in-form' for im club, Liverpool, as im don already score 23 goals for all competition for di first-half of im first season for Anfield,

Image example Mohammed Salah don win di 2017 BBC African Player of di Year award

''I wan become di best Egypt footballer wey don ever play di game'' na wetin Salah talk after im win di BBC African footballer of di Year award last month.

Salah teammate, Sadio Mane, don also try for im club and country dis 2017.

Mane go dey in action for dis year World Cup for Russia, as im help Senegal qualify.

But Gabon no go show for di World Cup and e fit affect Aubameyang, together with im bad international history on top say im no dey answer im country invitation to play for international competition.

Image copyright PIUS UTOMI EKPEI/AFP/GETTY Image example Leicester and Algeria midfielder Riyad Mahrez

Na Riyad Mahrez of Algeria and Leicester City Football Club win last year CAF 2016 African Player of di Year.

Nigeria Super Eagles coach Gernot Rohr dey di shortlist for Coach of di Year plus Egypt coach Hector Cuper and L'Hussein Amotta wey dey coach Wydad Club Athletic.

For di first time, CAF don invite former winners of di African Player of di Year award including; Nwankwo Kanu, Emmanuel Amuneke, Victor Ikpeba, Liberia president-elect George Weah, Didier Drogba, Samuel Eto'o, Riyad Mahrez, El-Hadji Diouf, Patrick Mboma and Emmanuel Adebayor.