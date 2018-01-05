Image copyright JULIAN FINNEY/GETTY IMAGES Image example Mohammed Salah dey number 2 for di highest goals for premier league dis season

BBC African Footballer of di Year, Arab Footballer of di Year and CAF African Footballer of di Year. All na one person - Mohammed Salah.

Di Egypt and Liverpool player don chop hat-trick after im carry di crown as 2017 African Player of the Year.

Na di Confederation of African Football (CAF) give am di award for Ghana in capital, Accra.

E beat im Liverpool teammate Sadio Mane of Senegal and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang wey dey play for Borussia Dortmund and Gabon.

Mohammed Salah talk sey to win di award mean say im dream don come true and 2017 na correct year for am.

"I go like dedicate am to all di pickin dem for Africa and Egypt. I wan tell dem say make dem no stop to dey dream, make dem never stop to dey believe.

Meanwhile, Salah be di second Egyptian wey win di CAF African Footballer of the Year Award.

Na Asisat Oshoala of Nigeria win di Africa woman player of the year.

Mohammed Salah come join di ranks of top ballers for Africa wey shine well-well for club and country.